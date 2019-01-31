SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO)

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- (PR NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("AVEO" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:AVEO). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/aveo.



The investigation concerns whether Aveo and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On January 31, 2019, Boston Business Journal reported that "Aveo revealed that it won't submit its application for FDA approval due to a recommendation from the agency gather more late-stage testing results. Specifically, the FDA is asking for additional survival data, echoing concerns that led to the agency's rejection of the same drug in 2013." Following this news, Aveo stock dropped 57% to just $0.76 per share during intraday trading on January 31, 2019.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Aveo shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/aveo. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.