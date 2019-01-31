DLA Opens Floodgates For Contracts After Government Shutdown

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. , Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, many civilian employees of the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) were furloughed and contracts were put on hold. Although this 35-day gap was a massive setback, the DLA has since posted 704 solicitations on FedBizOpps between the end of the shutdown and Jan. 30. Although federal contracting has faced some stagnation due to the shutdown, this flood of opportunities is expected to cause a boom in the sector.

For those unfamiliar, the DLA provides supplies to all branches of the U.S. armed forces. This encompasses practically everything from medical supplies to aircraft components. They also dispose of excess equipment and provide aid for humanitarian crises. FedBizOpps is a government site where agencies post contracting solicitations and other related notices that are valued at over $25,000. Vendors can also find DLA opportunities on the DLA Internet Bid Board System (DIBBS) as well.

"If you are thinking about getting into Federal contracting, I would check out the DIBBS board right now," said Dan Driscoll, the President of US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR). "The DIBBS board is loaded with contracts that were backed up from the shut down for small businesses and these contracts can be awarded with no formal bid process for up to $150,000."

USFCR is a third-party firm that helps businesses of all sizes win government contracts. Their flagship service is getting businesses registered in the System for Award Management (SAM) . A SAM registration is required for all entities seeking to obtain federal contracts or grants. Some of their notable clientele have included Amazon Web Services, Chevrolet, General Electric, along with the U.S. Army and the City of Philadelphia.

This rush of solicitations brings in numerous opportunities for businesses of all sizes across many different industries. Some of the products and services sought include but aren't limited to:

Nonchargeable Batteries

Liquid Nitrogen and Liquid Oxygen

Rocket Propellant

Disk Brakes

Exterior Windows and Facade Cleaning

Straight Line Ripsaws

Grenade Launcher Barrels

Welding Machines

Again, these are just a few items from the 704 solicitations released up until the Jan. 30. A lot more solicitations are expected to be on their way along with others from various agencies that are reopening. It's also recommended that new or prospective contractors get proper training and education as well.

"Training is huge when it comes to understanding how the DLA puts out contracts," said Anna Rose, Training Coordinator at USFCR. "They use a language that is unfamiliar to those just starting out, so it's important to get the facts."

USFCR's training program covers all aspects of federal contracting with a structured curriculum. It is designed for vendors of all sizes and industries seeking contracts from any federal agency or department.

"With the right education, any vendor can be successful," Rose adds.

Although there has been a touch of relief since the end of the shutdown, many agencies may only be open until Feb. 15. Nonetheless, now is a great time to get registered in SAM and get familiar with procurement practices. This way, a business can be ready to leap into the federal marketplace by the time the coast is finally clear.

"There will not be a better opportunity in 2019 for a federal vendor," Driscoll said.

US Federal Contractor Registration is the world's most trusted third-party government registration firm. On top of offering registration in SAM and bid training , they also assist small businesses with their set-aside certifications. This includes SDVOSB , WOSB , 8(a) , and HUBZone . All USFCR clients have access to the Advanced Procurement Portal , which streamlines and simplifies federal opportunity search. They also have exclusive membership to the Masterminds Facebook group for vendor networking and web seminars hosted by Dan Driscoll and Anna Rose.









