Endeavor Robotics lands U.S. Army contract worth up to $32.4 million for robot system upgrades and sustainment

BOSTON, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavor Robotics, the world's leading provider of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), was awarded a firm-fixed-price, Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the US Army to modernize and maintain its existing fleet of robot platforms. The five-year contract is potentially worth $32.4 million.



Endeavor will deliver reset and sustainment parts and services for its FirstLook®, Small Unmanned Ground Vehicle (SUGV), PackBot® and Kobra™ robot systems, as well as required training for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) personnel. The firm's family of ground robots are used by the Army for a wide range of missions.

"We're pleased to win this opportunity to help the Army keep its UGV inventory at an optimum state of readiness," said Tom Frost, Endeavor Robotics president. "Upgrading robots with the latest technology will allow for more interoperability among systems, greater autonomy and control, and an enhanced operator experience for America's Soldiers who rely on our products to save lives."

Since 2002, Endeavor has supplied robots to the US Army and other US military service branches. Its robots have helped troops defeat tens of thousands of IEDs worldwide. In late 2017, Endeavor won the US Army's Man Transportable Robotic System Increment II program. Under that award, worth up to $158 million, the company is building the Army's next medium-weight robot that will provide increased standoff capability to Soldiers, protecting them from a range of potentially lethal threats.

About Endeavor Robotics

Endeavor Robotics, Inc. is the largest global provider of tactical unmanned ground vehicles, delivering more than 7,000 robots to customers in over 55 countries. We design and build the most trusted, rugged, easiest-to-operate robots used to safeguard life and property around the world. Whatever the mission, our advanced robots are out there every day supporting US and international military, law enforcement, and industrial users. Endeavor products are 100% designed and built in the US. Visit our website or view jobs and more on LinkedIn .

