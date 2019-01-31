TiE Seattle Names SBA Business Woman of the Year Madhu K. Singh and Tech Industry Business Leader Anupam Gupta to Its Board

SEATTLE, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TiE Seattle, the local chapter of the largest entrepreneur network on the world, has named Madhu K. Singh, founder of Foundry Law Group and the Small Business Administration's 2014 Business Woman of the Year, and tech industry business leader and entrepreneur Anupam Gupta of 4C Insights to its board.



Singh serves as chief legal officer of Foundry Law Group, a team of business, technology and intellectual property (IP) attorneys offering entrepreneurs, startups and growth-stage companies a targeted approach to legal planning. She is an active volunteer at Wayfind Legal, which provides pro bono legal services to community nonprofits and microenterprises, and was named its 2018 Volunteer of the Year. Singh serves on multiple boards including the Women's Business Exchange, and is an adjunct professor of the entrepreneurship clinic hosted by Seattle University Albers School of Business/Peterson Law Clinic. She has been named a "rising star" by Super Lawyers and "Best Business Attorney" by Avvo for the past six years.

Gupta is tech industry customer-centric product and business leader with more than 20 years of experience creating and growing successful online services and SaaS (software-as-a-service) products at the intersection of digital media, online advertising and marketing, data and internet technology. Currently he serves as chief product officer of 4C Insights, a growth-stage data science and marketing technology company. Prior to that, he served as executive vice president of VUBIQUITY, part of the Amdocs Media division of Amdocs; mentor at 9Miles Labs, a high-tech accelerator focused on business-to-business software and cloud technologies; founder of Sympatico Digital Advisors, a strategic consulting services firm for marketing and advertising technology, digital media and Internet TV; and president and CEO of Mixpo, the leading creative management platform for digital advertisers and publishers.

"We're delighted at the appointments of Singh and Gupta to the TiE board," said Sharmilli Ghosh, president of TiE. "Both bring a wealth of experience that we believe will help further TiE's mission of supporting entrepreneurs from ideation to funding." Singh and Gupta replace outgoing board members Pradeep Rathinam, who is retiring, and Sunil Shah.

About TiE Seattle

TiE is the largest global non-profit, with 61 chapters in 17 countries, aggregating a network of over 15,000 entrepreneurs, startup advisors and venture capitalists.

TiE operates on five pillars: education, mentoring, networking, incubation and funding. The TiE network provides entrepreneurs the support needed to go from ideation to funding.

The TiE network is 26 years old. TiE Seattle ( www.seattle.tie.org ) was founded in 2000 by a group of successful entrepreneurs to support entrepreneurship in the greater Seattle area. TiE Seattle hosts numerous programs and events throughout the year, to bring together entrepreneurs, intrapreneurs, mentors, advisors, service providers and investors and thereby grow the network and strengthen the platform.

