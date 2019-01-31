Beazley boosts healthcare management liability team with US appointments

Chicago, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beazley has expanded its healthcare management liability (HML) team with the appointment of Greg Goetz as complex claims manager and Jack Sheehan as underwriter. They will be based in Chicago and Boston, respectively.



Before joining Beazley, Mr Goetz was a financial lines complex claims analyst at Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty for two years. Prior to that, he spent a decade as defense attorney at a private practice in Chicago.



Mr Sheehan brings 15 years of financial lines insurance experience in both broking and underwriting. He previously held the positions of vice president, management and professional liability at Marsh, and professional liability underwriter at The Hartford.



Their arrival at Beazley follows another appointment to the HML team in October 2018 when Steve Shaffer joined the Farmington office as claims manager. Also bringing 15 years of experience in financial lines and healthcare liability insurance to Beazley, Mr Shaffer was previously claims counsel at Tokio Marine HCC – D&O group and previously worked at Chubb in underwriting and claims roles.



Kelly Webster, HML focus group leader, said: "We are pleased to welcome Jack, Greg and Steve to Beazley at a time of growth within the healthcare management liability team. Their arrival will support our planned growth in healthcare D&O, employment practices, fiduciary and regulatory liability in the US."





Gregory Goetz



Jack Sheehan









