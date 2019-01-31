Market Overview

Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends

Globe Newswire  
January 31, 2019 7:05am   Comments
HERSHEY, Pa., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) today announced quarterly dividends of $0.722 on the Common Stock and $0.656 on the Class B Common Stock. The dividends were declared on January 29, 2019, and are payable March 15, 2019, to stockholders of record February 22, 2019. It is the 357th consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 138th consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock. 

FINANCIAL CONTACT:       MEDIA CONTACT:
Melissa Poole       Jeff Beckman
717-534-7556       717-534-8090

Hershey Logo.gif

