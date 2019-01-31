Generac Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

WAUKESHA, Wis., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generac Holdings Inc. ("Generac") (NYSE:GNRC), a leading global designer and manufacturer of power generation equipment and other engine powered products, today announced plans to release its fourth quarter and full-year 2018 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Generac management will hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. EST on that day to discuss highlights of this earnings release.



The conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 415-3113 (domestic) or +1 (678) 509-7544 (international) and entering passcode 3499968.



The conference call will also be webcast simultaneously on Generac's website (http://www.generac.com), under the Investor Relations link.



Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website. A telephonic replay will also be available approximately two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (international) and entering passcode 3499968. The telephonic replay will be available for seven days following the call.



Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading designer and manufacturer of a wide range of power generation equipment and other engine powered products. As a leader in power equipment serving residential, light commercial, and industrial markets, Generac's power products are available globally through a broad network of independent dealers, distributors, retailers, wholesalers and equipment rental companies, as well as sold direct to certain end user customers.

