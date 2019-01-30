Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against NVIDIA Corporation

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the February 19, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased NVIDIA Corporation ("NVIDIA" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NVDA ) securities between August 10, 2017 and November 15, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").



On November 15, 2018, NVIDIA significantly cut its revenue guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter, revealing that revenue would decline by over 7% in the quarter—a significant departure from the 17% growth investors had been led to expect. NVIDIA attributed its poor financial results to surging inventory of midrange GPUs that built up in the channel before the rapid fade of cryptocurrency mining. On this news, shares of NVIDIA declined by 29% over the ensuing two trading sessions, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose that: (1) revenue growth attributed to NVIDIA's gaming GPUs was driven, in significant part, by surging demand among cryptocurrency miners; (2) NVIDIA did not have visibility into its inventory channel and was unable to adapt to changes in the cryptocurrency markets; and (3) as cryptocurrency prices began to plummet, NVIDIA masked slowing growth by continuing to push mid-range GPUs into the channel, which caused inventory levels to skyrocket and ultimately left NVIDIA with over three months of excess inventory in its channel.

