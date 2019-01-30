Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Snap Inc. (SNAP)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the January 31, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Snap, Inc. ("Snap" or the "Company") (NYSE: SNAP ) securities (1) pursuant and/or traceable to Snap's Registration Statement and Prospectus, issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering on or about March 2, 2017 (the "IPO" or the "Offering"); and/or (2) on the open market between March 2, 2017 and August 10, 2017, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").



On or around March 3, 2017, Snap completed its IPO, issuing 200,000,000 shares and raising net proceeds of approximately $3.91 billion.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding its business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants allegedly made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Snap's reported user growth was materially false and misleading; and (2) consequently, Snap's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

