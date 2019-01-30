DHT Holdings, Inc. 2018 Dividend Information

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, January 30, 2019

In 2018, DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) paid four cash distributions to its shareholders. For US tax purposes, a portion of these distributions is potentially classified as ordinary dividend income and the remaining portion is classified as non-dividend distributions. The table below provides the breakdown for each of the distributions. All amounts in US$ per share.

Common shares





Period



Record Date



Payment Date Total Distribution Ordinary Dividend Non-dividend Distribution Q4 2017 Feb 20 2018 Feb 28 2018 $0.02 $0.00 $0.02 Q1 2018 May 21 2018 May 30 2018 $0.02 $0.00 $0.02 Q2 2018 Aug 24 2018 Aug 31 2018 $0.02 $0.00 $0.02 Q3 2018 Nov 16 2018 Nov 23 2018 $0.02 $0.00 $0.02

For further tax information, please refer to the tax section of our 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission April 24, 2018 which can be found on www.dhtankers.com.

