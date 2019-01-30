Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

United States Steel Corporation Declares Dividend

Globe Newswire  
January 30, 2019 4:33pm   Comments
Share:

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.05 per share on U. S. Steel Common Stock.  The dividend is payable March 8, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business February 13, 2019.

United States Steel Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is a leading integrated steel producer and Fortune 250 company with major operations in the United States and Central Europe.  For more information about U. S. Steel, please visit www.ussteel.com.

CONTACTS:  
Meghan Cox Dan Lesnak
Manager General Manager
Corporate Communications Investor Relations
T – (412) 433-6777  T – (412) 433-1184
E – mmcox@uss.com  E – dtlesnak@uss.com

USS_abb_2955blue_300dpi_small.jpg

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga