Sienna Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results Release Date and Conference Call - Date Change

MARKHAM, Ontario, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. ("Sienna" or the "Company") (TSX: SIA) announced that it has moved up the date for when it will report its 2018 fourth quarter results. Results will be available after market close on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Lois Cormack, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Nitin Jain, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer, will host a conference call for the investment community the following day, Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. (ET).



The toll-free dial-in number for participants is 1-844-543-5234, conference ID: 2358369. A webcast of the call will be accessible via Sienna's website . The webcast of the call will be available for replay until February 20, 2020 and archived on Sienna's website.

ABOUT SIENNA SENIOR LIVING

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) is a leading seniors' living provider with 87 seniors' living residences in key markets in Canada. Sienna offers a full range of seniors' living options, including independent living, assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna also provides expert management services. Sienna is committed to national growth, while driving long-term value for shareholders. The Company's approximately 12,000 employees are passionate about helping residents live fully every day, and were the driving force behind Sienna being named one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures in 2017. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.

CONTACT:

Nitin Jain

Chief Financial Officer & Chief Investment Officer

(905) 489-0787

Nitin.Jain@siennaliving.ca

