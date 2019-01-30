Norton Rose Fulbright appoints new joint global heads of real estate

Austin and London, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced the appointment of partners Jane Snoddy Smith and Dan Wagerfield as joint global heads of real estate. Succeeding Peter Trevaskis in this leadership role, both Smith and Wagerfield are recognized as leading real estate lawyers by Chambers, Legal 500 and Who's Who Legal.



Peter Martyr, Norton Rose Fulbright's Global Chief Executive, said:



"Norton Rose Fulbright serves many of the world's leading players in real estate, and these major clients will benefit from the deep experience of Jane and Dan. Their leadership will guide our team as it advises on complex and sophisticated real estate matters around the world."



Smith is based in Austin, Texas, leading the United States real estate practice since the 2013 global combination to launch Norton Rose Fulbright. She advises foreign and domestic pension funds, REITS and other institutional investors in direct investments and joint ventures, including multiple $1B+ national portfolio acquisitions and dispositions. Her practice encompasses multifamily, industrial, mixed use, office, hospitality, retail, and public private partnership projects. Smith has negotiated settlements in disputes involving real estate contracts, joint ventures, development agreements, leases, purchase options and environmental remediation.



Wagerfield is based in London, where he has led the real estate practice for Europe, the Middle East and Asia. His practice is focused on real estate transactional work, including investment, development, secured lending and landlord and tenant. He represents private and public sector clients, regularly advising inward investors from Asia and Continental Europe on large scale or complicated property development and investment transactions. Wagerfield also has extensive experience in the real estate elements of large scale infrastructure and renewable energy projects.

Jane Snoddy Smith, Norton Rose Fulbright



Dan Wagerfield, Norton Rose Fulbright









