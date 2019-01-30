Covalent Collective Appoints New CFO and COO

Colorado Springs, Colorado, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covalent Collective , Inc. ("Covalent Collective" or the "Company"), a burgeoning network of vertically integrated cannabis businesses, announced today that the Company has added two new members to its leadership team with the hiring of Anthony Engel as Chief Financial Officer and Douglas Matthews as Chief Operations Officer. Both Mr. Engel and Mr. Matthews will report directly to Bill Gregorak, CEO of Covalent Collective.



Anthony Engel brings extensive financial leadership experience to Covalent Collective having served as CFO across a range of retail, consumer packaged goods, and agricultural verticals. In his role as CFO, Mr. Engel will be responsible for overseeing Covalent Collective's financial operations and be responsible for managing liquidity, balance sheet risk and capital market transactions to ensure the Company remains well positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities. Before joining Covalent Collective, Mr. Engel served as CFO at Agrium and managed the expansion of the Company's retail footprint of its agricultural product lines across nine countries and four continents. In addition to his experience at Agrium, Mr. Engel also previously served as Corporate Accounting Manager at Molson Coors and held a leadership role in the IPO processes for three different companies, was involved in numerous debt and equity financings, and oversaw more than fifty acquisitions including managing the successful sale of a national food retailer (Wild Oats) to a strategic buyer (Whole Foods Market).



"I am pleased to announce the addition of Anthony to our executive team. His impressive background and financial leadership experience managing multiple public companies through the IPO process will prove to be an invaluable asset to the Company as it executes on its growth strategy throughout 2019 and beyond," commented Mr. Gregorak. "As we continue to expand Covalent Collective's footprint in the U.S. and abroad, Anthony's deep understanding of executing financial strategies and his strong international experience will be critical as we look forward to continuing to scale the business and build value for shareholders."



Douglas Matthews joins Covalent Collective as Chief Operations Officer and will be responsible for developing effective and efficient organizational capabilities at both the Company's corporate headquarters as well as throughout Covalent Collective's network of vertically integrated cannabis businesses. With experience in consumer products sales, marketing, production and distribution on global basis, Mr. Matthews brings a combination of both tactical and strategic skills with a focus on organizational performance, strategic alignment, relationship development and profitable operational execution to the organization. Before joining Covalent Collective, Douglas served as President/Founder of The 4E Project Inc., a private corporate redevelopment firm engaged in leading organizations' assessment, refinement and implementation of strategic business expansion, acquisition/divestiture and market expansion activities. Prior to The 4E Project, Douglas spent 14 years with Case Logic, subsequently acquired by Thule, where he served as President of the Organization Solutions business unit, with prior roles as the Senior VP Sales & Marketing, VP of Custom Products group and lead the expansion of the Company's Asia/Pacific retail and wholesale operations.



"As our operations continue to grow in size and complexity across a network of businesses, we will rely upon Doug's creative flexibility and global entrepreneurial experience to ensure financial strength and operational efficiency," added Mr. Gregorak. "With over three decades of experience leading large geographically dispersed organizations, Doug will play a critical role guiding Covalent Collective towards executing its strategic goals and becoming a leading cannabis company."



About Covalent Collective:



Covalent Collective, Inc. is a British Columbia, Canada company founded in 2014 and headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO. The Company is building a diverse network of vertically integrated cannabis-centric enterprises that span the entirety of the legal cannabis and hemp industries. With a vision to build the largest grow capacity in the U.S., Covalent Collective's mission is to create stronger bonds throughout the greater cannabis community through the execution of a strategic acquisition and joint venture strategy that is strategically positioned to support eventual federal legalization in the United States. For more information, please visit https://covalentcannabis.com.



Media Contacts:



Nick Opich / Cynthia Salarizadeh

KCSA Strategic Communications

212-896-1206 / (856) 425-6160

nopich@kcsa.com / cynthia@kcsa.com



Investor Contacts:

David Hanover / Rich Kaiser

KCSA Strategic Communications / Covalent Collective, Inc.

212-896-1220 / 866-420-4205

dhanover@kcsa.com / ir@covalentcollective.co



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:



This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward- looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, or collectively, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions, including statements with respect to the Company's operations and growth strategies. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment and future approvals and permits. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements in this press release, and readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements since they are not guarantees of future results. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update any forward-looking statements that are included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Nick Opich Covalent Collective 2128961206 nopich@kcsa.com