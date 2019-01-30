Walmart IT Executive to Keynote Enterprise Connect 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Connect, the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration, today announces that Joe Park, Chief Digital Architect and Vice President of Associate Digital Experience at Walmart, will join its 2019 Keynote lineup. Park will take the stage on Tuesday, March 19, 10:45 - 11:15 AM.



Park joins a keynote lineup that recently added Rany Ng, Director of Product Management at Google Cloud, who will address the Enterprise Connect audience on Wednesday, March 20, 11:30 AM - Noon.

Enterprise Connect 2019 will take place March 18-21 at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, FL. For more information and to register, please visit: enterpriseconnect.com/orlando

"Each year Enterprise Connect strives to compile a Keynote lineup that features respected industry leaders who can speak to the most relevant trends and technologies affecting the enterprise communications and collaboration space," said Eric Krapf, General Manager and Program Co-Chair, Enterprise Connect. "We're thrilled to have well-respected industry influencers from strategic vendors such as Google join our Keynote lineup. And we're especially excited this year to have a representative from one of the largest enterprises in the U.S., Walmart, to provide unique perspectives on their vision for the future of communications and collaboration."

As the Chief Digital Architect and Vice President of Associate Digital Experience at Walmart, Park leads teams responsible for driving growth and productivity by providing Walmart's global workplace of more than 2.3 million associates with consumer-grade technology. In his role within Global Business Services, Park oversees strategy, engineering and operations for the enterprise's infrastructure, client, mobility, collaboration and productivity digital platforms. He is also responsible for intranet solutions and leads enterprise architecture, user experience design and user interface design.

Before joining Walmart, Park worked in technology and finance roles at General Electric Company. He held senior management positions with GE Healthcare and GE Power, including vice president of IT integrations, digital productivity, and strategy. His duties at GE spanned the energy, healthcare, financial services and aviation industries.

In addition to Park, Enterprise Connect recently announced that Rany Ng, Director of Product Management at Google Cloud, will join the Keynote lineup for its 2019 event. Ng leads product strategy and development for G Suite Meeting Solutions, including Hangouts Meet, Hangouts Meet Hardware and Jamboard. She drives both software and hardware solutions for enterprises to transform and scale unified communications and collaboration. Prior to this role, Ng led video advertising products at Google for YouTube, Google Video Partners and DoubleClick. For over 10 years, she developed innovative programmatic and auction-based advertising solutions across TV, digital video and mobile for agencies, marketers and publishers.

The official Enterprise Connect 2019 Keynote lineup includes:

Lori Wright, General Manager, Microsoft 365 – Tuesday, March 19, 10 - 10:30 AM

– Tuesday, March 19, 10:45 - 11:15 AM Pasquale DeMaio, General Manager, Amazon Connect – Tuesday, March 19, 11:30 AM - Noon

– Tuesday, March 19, 11:30 AM - Noon Amy Chang, SVP, Collaboration Technology Group, Cisco – Wednesday, March 20, 10 - 10:30 AM

To learn more about this year's Keynotes, please visit: enterpriseconnect.com/Orlando/conference/keynotes

