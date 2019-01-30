Digital Check Hires Rick Cusimano as VP of Global Sales and Marketing

Northbrook, IL, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Check Corp. has hired Rick Cusimano in the role of vice president of global sales and marketing. He will oversee all company sales and marketing efforts for both hardware and software in the new role created by Jeff Hempker, who assumed the title of president on January 1.

Cusimano has a long history in banking software and systems, having served in senior sales positions at Jack Henry and Associates, Alogent Corporation, and Diebold prior to joining Digital Check. His previous experience also includes product development and IT roles at Deluxe Corporation and Harland-Clarke.

"We are fortunate to add someone with Rick's significant talent and industry knowledge to support Digital Check's continued growth in both the hardware and software spaces," Hempker commented. "Having worked with some of our most trusted software partners for more than a decade, he already possesses great familiarity with the Digital Check and SmartSource product lines, and we are confident in his ability to help us achieve our short- and long-term goals."

A longtime resident of Atlanta, Cusimano holds a degree in Business Administration from the University of Florida, with an emphasis on marketing.

About Digital Check

Digital Check is the leading worldwide provider of check scanners and peripherals for the banking industry. Our TellerScan®, CheXpress®, and SmartSource® lines of scanners provide the industry's most reliable performance with superior MICR and image quality. Digital Check's software delivers image enhancement and deposit-processing technologies that help clients reduce costs and improve efficiency. Learn more at www.digitalcheck.com.

Paul Rupple Digital Check Corp. 224-383-0129 prupple@digitalcheck.com