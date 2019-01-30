Imprivata to Showcase Purpose-built Solutions for Healthcare at 2019 HIMSS Annual Conference

LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imprivata® , the healthcare IT security company, will showcase comprehensive, purpose-built solutions that come together to create a robust security platform that healthcare can trust at the HIMSS19 Annual Conference & Exhibition (February 11-15 in Orlando, FL).



Imprivata will feature product demonstrations, customer testimonials, and partner collaborations in booth #2959. Among the industry-leading solutions on display will be Imprivata Identity Governance , precise, role-based access controls, provisioning, and de-provisioning, Imprivata OneSign® , fast, secure, No Click Access to patient information on any device, and Imprivata Confirm ID , the comprehensive identity and multifactor authentication platform for healthcare.

New innovations available for demonstration include Imprivata Proximity Aware, healthcare's only solution that leverages the power of Bluetooth to secure PHI on shared workstations without disrupting clinical workflow, Imprivata Mobile Device Access™ , healthcare's only mobile authentication solution that enables fast, secure access to clinical mobile devices and applications, and Imprivata Medical Device Access , secure multifactor authentication for medical devices. To receive a product demonstration at HIMSS, schedule a meeting with the Imprivata team.

Imprivata customers will be presenting on their experiences with Single Sign-on (SSO) and Electronic Prescribing of Controlled Substances (EPCS) as part of the HIMSS19 Education Sessions at the Orange County Convention Center, including:

​George Gellert, MD, MPH, MPA, Medical Informaticist/Informatics Advisor, CHRISTUS Health, and John Crouch, System Director, Access Infrastructure at CHRISTUS Health, will present " Clinical Impact & Value of Workstation Single Sign On " (Session ID: 30) on Tuesday, February 12 at 12:00 p.m. ET in room W311E. The session will outline the clinical, operational and financial value of implementing workstation SSO at CHRISTUS Health.

" (Session ID: 30) on Tuesday, February 12 at 12:00 p.m. ET in room W311E. The session will outline the clinical, operational and financial value of implementing workstation SSO at CHRISTUS Health. Dr. Spencer Erman, CIO at Hartford HealthCare, will present " Finding the Right Solutions: A Healthcare Organization Meets Federal and State EPCS requirements " (Session ID: 262) on Thursday, February 14 at 2:30 p.m. ET in room W208C. The session will outline how Hartford HealthCare implemented technology solutions to meet the State of Connecticut's EPCS legislation requirements, signed on June 30, 2017, in time for the mandatory start date of January 1, 2018, and how these same solutions will allow them to meet Federal requirements in 2021.

Customers will also lead presentations in the Imprivata booth to demonstrate how Imprivata helps healthcare organizations strike the necessary balance between security and clinical workflow efficiency across the evolving technology landscape. Booth presentations include:

EPCS Ready: How Leading Health Systems Successfully Implement E-Prescribing for Controlled Substances (Spencer Erman, CMIO, Hartford Healthcare; Craig Joseph, CMO, El Camino Hospital; James Brummett, Director, Technical Services, El Camino Hospital; Dr. Sean Kelly, Chief Medical Officer, Imprivata)

(Spencer Erman, CMIO, Hartford Healthcare; Craig Joseph, CMO, El Camino Hospital; James Brummett, Director, Technical Services, El Camino Hospital; Dr. Sean Kelly, Chief Medical Officer, Imprivata) Addressing Physician Burnout: How to Please Doctors & Improve Security (Santos Bonilla, CSO, Yale New Haven)

(Santos Bonilla, CSO, Yale New Haven) Lessons Learned from Successful Single Sign-on Deployments ( Dr. Zafar Chaudry, CIO, Seattle Children's Hospital)

Dr. Zafar Chaudry, CIO, Seattle Children's Hospital) Improving Provider Productivity with Mobile Device Access (Phillipa Winter, Chief Information Officer, Bolton NHS Foundation Trust)

Imprivata solutions enable interoperability through integration with a robust ecosystem of technology partners including leading EHRs, VDIs, and registration workflows. Solutions will also be on display in partner booths during HIMSS19, including:

For more information, please visit www.imprivata.com.