Romulo Juarez Joins CTG as Managing Director of Delivery, Health Solutions and Life Sciences in North America

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTG (NASDAQ:CTG), a leading provider of information technology (IT) solutions and services in North America and Western Europe, announced today that Romulo Juarez, MBA, PMP, has joined the leadership team of the Company's North American Health Solutions line of business. As Managing Director, Delivery, Juarez will focus on developing and deploying innovative solutions that drive value for CTG and its clients.



"Romulo's addition to CTG's Health Solutions leadership team comes at a pivotal time in U.S. healthcare when federal mandates and an industry transformation to digital are accelerating the need for consulting expertise in analytics, population health, and optimizing EHRs for value-based care," said Rob Barras, CTG's Vice President of Health Solutions. "His proven experience in developing enterprise-wide strategies and solutions for major healthcare systems, payers, pharmaceutical companies, healthcare information exchanges, and other healthcare organizations will be exceptionally valuable as we continue to expand our work to help clients move the needle towards value-based care."

Juarez brings more than 25 years of experience in developing and delivering digital health strategies, technology implementations, and clinical adoption solutions to global healthcare organizations and federal agencies. He joins CTG from Slalom Consulting where he served as the Michigan Healthcare Lead, Client Service Partner. His experience also includes executive positions with Accenture, Deloitte, and Medical Systems Partners, which he co-founded; and additional healthcare leadership experience at CSC, MARCHFIRST, and HP.

Juarez has worked with healthcare systems in more than twenty countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. Juarez received his undergraduate degree in Economics, Marketing, and Finance from Campbell University, his Master in Business Administration from California Lutheran University, and an Executive Leadership certification from Yale University. He has been Project Management Professional (PMP) certified since 2004 and serves on several state advisory boards. He also served on the board of STEM for the State of Michigan and the U.S. Army, Special Operations, PSYOP, in the First Gulf War.

Juarez will join the CTG Health Solutions team at the HIMSS19 Global Conference and Exhibition in Orlando, Florida on February 11-15, 2019.

CTG provides industry-specific IT services and solutions that address the business needs and challenges of clients in high-growth industries in North America and Western Europe. CTG also provides strategic staffing services for major technology companies and large corporations. Backed by more than 50 years of experience and proprietary methodologies, CTG has a proven track record of reliably delivering high-value, industry-specific staffing services and solutions to its clients. CTG has operations in North America, Western Europe, and India. The Company regularly posts news and other important information online at www.ctg.com.

