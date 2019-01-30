NewLink Genetics to Participate in the Immuno-Oncology 360° Conference

AMES, Iowa, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) announced today that the Company's Chairman, CEO and Chief Scientific Officer, Charles J. Link, Jr, MD, will participate in the Immuno-Oncology 360 ° Conference (IO360 ° ) being held February 6 – 9, 2019 at the Crowne Plaza Times Square in New York, New York.



Dr. Link's presentation, "IDO Changes the T-cell Balance in the Tumor Microenvironment," will occur on Wednesday, February 6th, at 9:15 AM ET, and will include a discussion of immune regulation in the tumor microenvironment and how indoximod's mechanism of action lends itself to counter multiple elements of immune regulation.

Additional information may be found on the IO360° website . The presentation slides will be available on the NewLink Genetics website at www.newlinkgenetics.com in the "Investors & Media" section under " Events & Presentations " once the presentation has begun.

About NewLink Genetics Corporation

NewLink Genetics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology product candidates to improve the lives of patients with cancer. NewLink Genetics' immunotherapeutic candidates, indoximod and NLG802, a prodrug of indoximod, are investigational, orally available small molecules targeting the IDO pathway and are designed to harness multiple components of the immune system to combat cancer. Indoximod reverses the immunosuppressive effects of low tryptophan and high kynurenine through mechanisms that include modulation of the AhR-driven transcription of genes that control immune function. This results in increased proliferation of effector T cells, increased differentiation into helper T cells rather than regulatory T cells, and downregulation of IDO expression in dendritic cells. Indoximod is being evaluated in combination with treatment regimens including chemotherapy, radiation, checkpoint blockade, and cancer vaccines across multiple indications including recurrent pediatric brain tumors, DIPG, and AML. For more information, please visit www.newlinkgenetics.com and follow us on Twitter @NLNKGenetics .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements of NewLink Genetics that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "may," "appear to," "has potential to," "look forward to," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about results of NewLink's clinical trials for product candidates and any other statements other than statements of historical fact. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that NewLink Genetics makes due to a number of important factors, including those risks discussed in "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in NewLink Genetics' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The forward-looking statements in this press release represent NewLink Genetics' views as of the date of this press release. NewLink Genetics anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while it may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing NewLink Genetics' views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

