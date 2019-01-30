Dakshidin Corporation (DKSC), Appoints Senior Management New CMO

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dakshidin Corporation is pleased to announce that Whitechapel Holdings Inc's (WCH) current CMO Robert Mack (Bob) Peak has assumed the role of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Dakshidin Corporation (the Company).



Bob is a senior executive with an extensive background in branding, product development, sales, and marketing for the Hardware, Software, Financial services, Consumer, and Entertainment industries. Bob launched Red Llama Trading, a high-quality producer of Medical Cannabis products where he developed both their seed-to-sale solutions and US distribution network. He extended the Red Llama product offerings to a CBD Enriched Nutraceuticals company called White Llama Global and developed the product/company strategy, website, and branding for Marijuana Company of America, a publicly traded cannabis corporation (MCOA). As CEO of Beamit Communications, a digital marketing integration firm, Bob provided branding, launch and promotional services for major technology and product companies such as Cisco, Sun, IBM, Informatica, Fujitsu, MGM, Universal Studios, Apple and Applied Materials as well as several startups from garage to IPO stage. He was also Vice President of Worldwide Sales for Computer Associates, and Director of New Ventures with Tandem Computers.

Mr. Peak commented, "A brand should deliver on the promise of providing the end user with an experience; in that regard, Whitechapel and their ingredient brands will have a tremendous impact in the organic cannabis-related health and wellness market."

*Note: The Company will use its newly created Twitter account to inform interested parties as to the steps being completed , as well as corporate updates in between news releases.

About Dakshidin Corporation (DKSC)

DKSC has positioned itself as an innovator in the emerging CBD and cannabis derived products and services industry. The company is driven by three pillars of thought that guide the development of its business:

Cannabis prohibition is approaching its inevitable end, Cannabis & CBD are conventional products used by a broad spectrum of consumers, Trusted brands will be the future of the cannabis industry.

