RPT Realty Announces Tax Reporting Information for Its 2018 Dividend Distributions

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) (the "Company") announced today the 2018 dividend distributions on its common and preferred shares.



The January 2, 2018 common share and a portion of the preferred share distributions are included in the tax allocations for 2018. The balance of the January 2, 2018 preferred share distribution was included in the tax allocations for 2017. The January 2, 2019 common and preferred share distributions will be included in the tax allocations for 2019.

The tax reporting information as it will be reported on the Form 1099-DIV, on a per share basis, is as follows:

Common Shares (NYSE:RPT); CUSIP #'s 74971D 101, 751452103 and 751452202

Declaration Date Record

Date Payable Date Gross

Distribution

per Share Total

Ordinary

Dividend Return of

Capital1 Section 199A Dividends 2 11/29/2017 12/20/2017 1/2/2018 $0.220000 $0.053439 $0.166561 $0.053439 2/28/2018 3/20/2018 4/2/2018 $0.220000 $0.053439 $0.166561 $0.053439 5/10/2018 6/20/2018 7/2/2018 $0.220000 $0.053439 $0.166561 $0.053439 9/6/2018 9/20/2018 10/1/2018 $0.220000 $0.053439 $0.166561 $0.053439 Total $0.880000 $0.213756 $0.666244 $0.213756 100.0000% 24.2905% 75.7095%

Preferred Shares (NYSE:RPT); CUSIP #'s 74971D 200 and 751452608

Declaration Date Record

Date Payable Date Gross

Distribution

per Share Total

Ordinary

Dividend Return of

Capital1 Section 199A Dividends2 11/29/2017 12/20/2017 1/2/2018 $0.762917 $0.762917 $0.000000 $0.762917 02/28/2018 3/20/2018 4/2/2018 $0.906250 $0.906250 $0.000000 $0.906250 5/10/2018 6/20/2018 7/2/2018 $0.906250 $0.906250 $0.000000 $0.906250 09/6/2018 09/20/2018 10/1/2018 $0.906250 $0.906250 $0.000000 $0.906250 Total $3.481667 $3.481667 $0.000000 $3.481667 100.0000% 100.0000% 0.0000%

1 Represents a return of stockholders' original investment.

2 Represents qualified REIT dividends that may be eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under Section 199A of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, that is available for non-corporate taxpayers and is included in "Ordinary Dividends".

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT. As of September 30, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 57 shopping centers (including one shopping center owned through a joint venture) representing 13.8 million square feet. As of September 30, 2018, the Company's aggregate portfolio was 94.2% leased. For additional information about the Company please visit rptrealty.com .

