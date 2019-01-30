Radware Secures Cyber Defense Deal With Major Online Gaming Company

MAHWAH, N.J., Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware ® (NASDAQ:RDWR), a leading provider of cybersecurity and application delivery solutions, today announced it has secured a multi-million dollar contract with a leading global online gaming company to provide protection from next generation attacks and specifically encrypted attacks. The deal includes a combination of hardware and subscription services including support and training over a three-year period.



The online gaming company selected Radware's DefensePro© SSL solution to provide seamless, effective mitigation without impacting the online customer experience. It chose Radware's solution over competitors' solutions for its leading detection and mitigation capabilities coupled with unparalleled scalability, a critical value-add as the company looks to explore new markets and expand its footprint.

"This win is part of a large infrastructure transformation that focused on improved user experience," commented Yoav Gazelle, Vice President of International Sales for Radware. "This customer chose Radware to help strengthen its resilience and enhance responsiveness to its more than 30 million customers worldwide."

Today more than 72% of all internet traffic is encrypted . Many online gaming websites have transitioned to SSL environments in order to encrypt sensitive data, like credit card information, as it passes from a customer's browser to the gaming company's server. But by doing so, they increase the chance of cyber criminals using that same encryption to hide malicious data and attacks, such as SQL injection attacks, or finding vulnerabilities within the SSL protocol itself.

Radware's solution detects and mitigates attacks, provides stronger resiliency, and enhances responsiveness through its low latency, offering a better customer experience to millions of customers.

Gazelle added, "Encrypted connections are essential to safeguarding the privacy of sensitive personal data. But they also create opportunities for attackers if additional layers of security are not in place. All businesses have an obligation to protect customers from threats to their network. Eliminating security blind spots due to SSL traffic is crucial to providing a fast and reliable service. Radware's solution offers the advanced detection and mitigation that those who rely on SSL need to protect the customer experience."

