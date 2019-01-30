REEF Appoints Mike Jensen as President

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REEF, a leading premium beach lifestyle brand today announced that it has appointed Mike Jensen as President.



Jensen most recently served as General Manager and Head of Brand of DC Shoes, a division of Boardriders, where he led the product and marketing transformation which centered on the brand's unique and distinctive positioning. Jensen is a successful leader with a wealth of experience and a proven track record in product, sales, and brand development. He has a long history working with leading brands across action sports and lifestyle footwear, such as DC Shoes, ASICS, SPY, Inc. and Converse.

In his new role, Jensen will report directly to Gregg Ribatt, CEO of the Rockport Company. Mr. Ribatt said, "We are thrilled to have Mike join REEF as President as we build on our leadership position in the marketplace, a powerful brand strategy, a very talented team and a focus on driving high quality, sustainable growth in the future."

"I have been a big fan of the REEF brand for a long time. The brand has a long and powerful history and is extremely well positioned in the marketplace. The opportunities ahead for REEF are tremendous and I look forward to working with the team and our customers to unlock the brand's full potential," said Jensen. Mr. Jensen's tenure officially begins in February.

REEF is a division of the Reef Lifestyle Company, Inc., a portfolio company of certain affiliates of Charlesbank Capital Partners, LLC. The REEF brand was founded in 1984 with the goal of sharing the love of surf and beach culture around the globe. Today the global footwear and apparel brand is focused on connecting with consumers by uniting the world around the fun, freedom, and spirit of the beach. REEF is also an affiliate of the Rockport Company, a leading men's and women's global footwear brand based in Newton, MA. For more information, visit www.reef.com

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private equity investment firm managing more than $5 billion of capital. Charlesbank focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital financings and also engages in opportunistic credit investments. The firm seeks to partner with strong management teams to build companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth. For more information, please visit www.charlesbank.com .

