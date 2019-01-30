NetNumber CEO and Deutsche Telekom Executive to Host Session on Modernizing the Telco Architecture at MWC19 Barcelona

Lowell, MA, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHO:

Kevin Peters, NetNumber president and chief strategy officer, and Ulf Koester, head of the International Network Infrastructure of inter-carrier Voice and Signaling services at Deutsche Telekom, Technology & Innovationswill deliver a Power Hour 90 session entitled "When Blue Meets Magenta: When a Vendor and Operator Collaborate"at this year's GSMA Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona. Power Hour sessions are part of the GSMA Partner Programme, which are developed and presented by today's industry visionaries and provide valuable knowledge about the rapidly growing mobile ecosystem.

Join the executives for an informative discussion and refreshments.

Mr. Peters and Mr. Koester will speak on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 10:00 - 11:30 am Local Time.

As a leading global wholesale carrier, Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier handles 28 billion voice minutes per year and 3500 petabytes of IP throughput a month. The International Network Infrastructure unit has built a network that enables innovation and scale through close collaboration with its vendor NetNumber.

NetNumber provides the signaling ecosystem platform for modernizing the telco architecture and supporting the transition to digital business. Ulf Koester, head of the International Network Infrastructure of inter-carrier Voice and Signaling services at Deutsche Telekom, Technology & Innovations will join Kevin Peters, NetNumber President and CEO on stage. Mr. Koester is driving the transformation from legacy production environments to software-based and virtualized solutions of DT's inter-carrier service hub platforms. Mr. Peters came out of retirement from AT&T to lead NetNumber.

As NetNumber Blue meets Deutsche Telekom Magenta, these two executives will lead an interactive dialogue on how to architect a scalable and virtualized network designed with simplification, automation, and use of customer and signaling data to enable intelligence at the forefront. The executives will discuss the capabilities needed for success today and in 5G, and how to build the right network foundation for innovation and growth while highlighting some mutually discovered "pitfalls" that carriers should avoid.

About NetNumber

NetNumber, Inc. brings nearly 20 years of experience delivering innovative signaling control solutions that enable carriers to accelerate implementation of new services across multiple generations of networks, while dramatically simplifying the core network and reducing operating costs. Today, we are the leading provider of Centralized Signaling and Routing Control (CSRC) solutions on which additional services such as number portability data and global code range data easily can be added.

