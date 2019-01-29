White Water Management Ltd. Appoints Rod Stearn as President & CEO

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Water Management Ltd. ("Whitewater" or "the Company") and Company co-founders and Board Directors, Kris Cudmore and Darcy Dallas, are pleased to announce the appointment of Rod Stearn as Whitewater's President and Chief Executive Officer, effective February 1, 2019.



Mr. Stearn brings to Whitewater over two decades of leadership experience with Baker Hughes, a GE Company ("BHGE"), one of the world's foremost providers of integrated oil field products, services and digital solutions. He most recently served as BHGE's Canadian Country Director, a position in which he integrated and led a team of 1,700 employees, boosted oilfield services revenues and significantly enhanced profitability, while also improving safety. Prior to his promotion to Country Director, he served as BHGE's Canadian Vice President, successfully leading and growing market share for multiple product lines, including water management, pressure pumping, upstream chemicals and oil sands enterprise strategies. Mr. Stearn holds a Masters of Business Administration from Athabasca University.

"Rod Stearn is an exceptional leader with a proven track record of driving strong growth and outstanding financial and operational performance across multiple oil field service operations," said Mr. Cudmore.

Added Mr. Dallas, "Rod is the right leader to take Whitewater to the next level. We have already established Whitewater as a market leader that can service the entire spectrum of oil and gas operator clients, from junior start-ups to global super majors. Adding Rod's leadership skills, extensive industry knowledge and business track record now positions Whitewater to realize its full potential in the water logistics sector."

Said Rod Stearn, "I am thrilled to be joining this nimble, fast-moving company and am impressed by its employee team, its reputation, and its prospects. I look forward to working closely with the Whitewater team as we grow both the Company and its service lines, and pursue strategies that further enhance performance."

Mr. Stearn steps into the position previously held by Gaetan Gobeil, who is departing Whitewater to pursue a new opportunity. Kevin Rowand, Board Director of Whitewater and Managing Director of Resource Merchant Capital said, "On behalf of the Board, we thank Gaetan for his significant contribution to Whitewater's growth and development over the past three years and wish him all the very best. We also welcome Rod to the Company and look forward to this next phase in Whitewater."

About White Water Management

White Water Management (www.whitewatermanagment.com) is a leading water logistics company addressing the water needs of oil & gas drilling and hydraulic-fracturing operations. Based in Calgary, Alberta, Whitewater works closely with clients to custom design water management programs that optimize both the economic feasibility and environmental sustainability of their projects. The company's water usage strategies address the critical issues of sourcing, treatment, sharing, reuse/wastewater, storage and disposal. WWM is a trusted supplier to some of the largest producers operating in Canada.

About Resource Merchant Capital (RMC)

Resource Merchant Capital (www.resourcemc.com) is an Alberta-based, private capital firm focused predominantly on oil and gas product and service companies. RMC partners with technology-focused companies to build world class businesses and create value for entrepreneurs and investors.

For more Information please contact:

Kevin Rowand

Director, White Water Management

Managing Director, Resource Merchant Capital

(780) 721-8783