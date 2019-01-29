Carbon Black to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on Wednesday, February 20, 2019
WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK), a leader in next-generation endpoint security delivered via the cloud, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2018 after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
In conjunction with this announcement, Carbon Black will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results and business outlook on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. ET. To access this call, dial (866) 394-4596 (domestic) or (210) 874-7849 (international). A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the "Events" page of the Carbon Black investor relations website at https://investors.carbonblack.com/. After the conference call, a replay will be available until March 6, 2019, and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) with passcode 5486638.
About Carbon Black
Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) is a leading provider of next-generation endpoint security delivered via the cloud. Leveraging its big data and analytics cloud platform – the CB Predictive Security Cloud – Carbon Black consolidates prevention, detection, response, threat hunting and managed services into a single platform with a single agent and single console, making it easier for organizations to consolidate security stacks and achieve better protection. As a cybersecurity innovator, Carbon Black has pioneered multiple endpoint security categories, including application control, endpoint detection and response (EDR), and next-generation antivirus (NGAV) enabling customers to defend against the most advanced threats. More than 4,600 global customers, including one-third of the Fortune 100, trust Carbon Black to keep their organizations safe.
Carbon Black and CB Predictive Security Cloud are registered trademarks or trademarks of Carbon Black, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.
