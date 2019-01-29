Chaparral Energy Announces Additions to Senior Leadership Team

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) today announced several additions to the company's senior leadership team, which it has made during the last 18 months. Additions include:



Mark Ver Hoeve as Vice President of Geoscience

Josh Walker as Vice President of Completions and Operations

Clint Calhoun as Vice President of Resource Development

"I am very pleased to announce the addition of Mark, Josh and Clint to Chaparral's management team," said Chaparral Chief Executive Officer Earl Reynolds. "Since emerging from restructuring, our strategy has been to divest non-core assets and focus on de-risking and growing our premier STACK and Merge assets. At the same time, we have concentrated on enhancing our existing outstanding operational and technical teams with proven industry leaders that would continue to strengthen our solid execution track record as we create long-term shareholder value. Our core STACK and Merge assets continue to build economic proved reserves and significant drilling opportunities as evidenced by our strong 2018 reserve additions. With their extensive experience and knowledge of horizontal resource plays, Mark and Josh have already played a vital role in our success and we are extremely pleased to welcome Clint to the team. Each of these industry veterans has an integral leadership role in furthering our geological understanding of our acreage, uncovering additional upside and increasing our exceptional operational results in one of America's most active and economic regions."

About Mark Ver Hoeve

Mark Ver Hoeve joined Chaparral in 2017 as Vice President of Geoscience, overseeing the company's geoscience team. Prior to joining Chaparral, Mr. Ver Hoeve served as Vice President of Exploration and Development for Discovery Natural Resources, where he was responsible for leading the development of the company's Midland Basin properties. From 2006 to 2016, he was a manager of new venture exploration at Cimarex. Before Cimarex, Mr. Ver Hoeve's career included several key geological leadership roles at EOG Resources, Vastar Resources and Atlantic Richfield Company (ARCO).

Mr. Ver Hoeve holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in geology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a Master of Science degree in geology from the University of Texas-Austin. He has served on several nonprofit and industry organization boards and is an active University of Texas-Austin alum and past-president of the University of Texas-Austin Jackson School of Geoscience Friends and Alumni Network Board.

About Josh Walker

Josh Walker joined Chaparral in 2018 as Vice President of Completions and Operations. Before joining Chaparral, Mr. Walker served as the Innovation Manager at Chesapeake Energy, where he assembled and led a team focused on operations research and development, new and emerging technologies and data analytics. While at Chesapeake, Mr. Walker also served as the completions manager for the company's Mid-Continent, Eagle Ford, Utica and Marcellus plays, as well as in various other operational roles. Prior to that time, Mr. Walker worked for Legend Natural Gas as a drilling, completions and production engineer and Anadarko Petroleum where he held a number of operations positions of increasing importance.

Mr. Walker holds a Bachelor of Science degree in petroleum engineering from the University of Oklahoma and an Executive MBA in energy from the University of Oklahoma's Price College of Business.

About Clint Calhoun

Clint Calhoun joined Chaparral in 2019 as Vice President of Resource Development. Before joining Chaparral, Mr. Calhoun co-founded the Merge and SCOOP focused Travis Peak Resources in 2013, where he served as Vice President of Engineering and was responsible for providing assessment and development strategy, budgeting and management of day-to-day operations for its Appalachia and Mid-Continent assets. Prior to that time, Mr. Calhoun worked for Newfield Exploration Company in a number of positions of increasing importance, including as a production and reservoir engineer, as well as an asset lead and asset manager of their active Mid-Continent resource plays.

Mr. Calhoun holds a Bachelor of Science degree in petroleum engineering from the University of Texas at Austin.

About Chaparral

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City. Founded in 1988, Chaparral is a pure-play operator focused in Oklahoma's highly economic STACK Play, where it has approximately 127,000 net acres primarily in Kingfisher, Canadian and Garfield counties. The company has approximately 265,000 net surface acres in the Mid-Continent region. For more information, visit chaparralenergy.com .

