IES Holdings Announces Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results Earnings Release Schedule

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IES Holdings, Inc. (or "IES") (NASDAQ:IESC) today announced that it will release fiscal 2019 first quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.



About IES Holdings, Inc.

IES is a holding company that owns and manages diverse operating subsidiaries, comprised of providers of industrial infrastructure services to a variety of end markets. Our approximately 4,500 employees serve clients in the United States. For more information about IES, please visit www.ies-co.com.

