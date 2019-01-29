TREB to Release Market Year in Review and 2019 Outlook Report at Economic Summit

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TREB will be releasing its annual Market Year in Review and 2019 Outlook Report on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 . This year's report, subtitled Envisioning Housing Options & Supply for Liveable Communities, will feature exciting research and evidence-based data from TREB and our partners as we continue to delve deep into the numbers and the issues that affect our marketplace.

What: ECONOMIC SUMMIT: Market Year in Review and 2019 Outlook Report Release Location: Parkview Manor, 55 Barber Greene Rd., Toronto (https://goo.gl/maps/nM3L6rjN9CH2) 9:00 a.m. REGISTRATION & COMPLIMENTARY REFRESHMENTS 9:30 a.m. OPENING REMARKS



John DiMichele, CEO, TREB

Garry Bhaura, President, TREB

Denzil Minnan Wong, Deputy Mayor, City of Toronto, Councillor Ward 16 EVENT AGENDA

A look at what's expected for the GTA Residential, Commercial and New Homes Markets in the year ahead, including Consumer Buying Intentions and Survey Results from Ipsos, with presentations from:



Jason Mercer, Director, Market Analysis, Toronto Real Estate Board

Sean Simpson, Vice President, Ipsos

Matthew Boukall, Vice-President, Data Solutions, Altus Group A panel on digesting the market, moderated by the Toronto Star's Tess Kalinowski and featuring the participation of TD Bank Deputy Chief Economist Derek Burleton, Ontario Assistant Deputy Minister of Finance and Chief Provincial Economist, Brian Lewis, and CEO, Royal LePage – Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc., Phil Soper.



A look at transit-supportive development from the Pembina Institute and a presentation on how we can increase "missing middle" housing supply from Ryerson University's Centre for Urban Research & Land Development.



And more, including remarks from senior elected officials.

12:00 p.m. CONCLUSION

MEDIA INTERVIEWS & LUNCH

In addition to the real estate market review of 2018 and the market outlook for 2019 presentations, the report will include:

Several Sections on How to Create Liveable Communities, Including:

Research from Ryerson University's Centre for Urban Research and Land Development on the construction of gentle density housing providing a more in-depth look on barriers to construction of this housing type.

Research from the Pembina Institute examining transit-supportive development that can help bolster liveability in GTA communities while providing relief in terms of household housing and transportation costs.



A New Rental Market Review & Outlook Section

With a piece on the rental market by the Greater Toronto Apartment Association





Plus a glimpse at the New Homes and Commercial markets

