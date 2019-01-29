TREB to Release Market Year in Review and 2019 Outlook Report at Economic Summit
TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TREB will be releasing its annual Market Year in Review and 2019 Outlook Report on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. This year's report, subtitled Envisioning Housing Options & Supply for Liveable Communities, will feature exciting research and evidence-based data from TREB and our partners as we continue to delve deep into the numbers and the issues that affect our marketplace.
|What:
|ECONOMIC SUMMIT: Market Year in Review and 2019 Outlook Report Release
|Location:
|Parkview Manor, 55 Barber Greene Rd., Toronto (https://goo.gl/maps/nM3L6rjN9CH2)
|9:00 a.m.
|REGISTRATION & COMPLIMENTARY REFRESHMENTS
|9:30 a.m.
|OPENING REMARKS
EVENT AGENDA
A panel on digesting the market, moderated by the Toronto Star's Tess Kalinowski and featuring the participation of TD Bank Deputy Chief Economist Derek Burleton, Ontario Assistant Deputy Minister of Finance and Chief Provincial Economist, Brian Lewis, and CEO, Royal LePage – Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc., Phil Soper.
|12:00 p.m.
|CONCLUSION
MEDIA INTERVIEWS & LUNCH
In addition to the real estate market review of 2018 and the market outlook for 2019 presentations, the report will include:
- Several Sections on How to Create Liveable Communities, Including:
- Research from Ryerson University's Centre for Urban Research and Land Development on the construction of gentle density housing providing a more in-depth look on barriers to construction of this housing type.
- Research from the Pembina Institute examining transit-supportive development that can help bolster liveability in GTA communities while providing relief in terms of household housing and transportation costs.
- A New Rental Market Review & Outlook Section
- With a piece on the rental market by the Greater Toronto Apartment Association
- Plus a glimpse at the New Homes and Commercial markets
TREB is Canada's largest real estate board. Over 53,000 residential and commercial TREB Members serve consumers in the Greater Toronto Area. Greater Toronto REALTORS® are passionate about their work. They are governed by a strict Code of Ethics and share a state-of-the-art Multiple Listing Service®.
