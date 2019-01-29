Sophos Acquires DarkBytes as Foundation of New MDR Services

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos (LSE: SOPH), a global leader in network and endpoint security, today announced that it has acquired endpoint security platform company, DarkBytes. DarkBytes offers a unified platform to deliver security operations center services to organizations of all sizes.



Founded with the mission to deliver enterprise-grade endpoint security through lightweight sensors, asset inventorying, managed threat hunting, and automation technologies, DarkBytes launched their first products in March 2018 and have since been gaining traction in this competitive space. DarkBytes brings to Sophos a highly talented team with rich domain experience in managed detection and response (MDR) and Security Orchestration Automation Response (SOAR)​.

"Sophos predicts that eventually all IT security products will evolve into adaptive, managed services as more organizations realize that they are unable to scale resources fast enough to respond to today's threats," commented Joe Levy, chief technology officer at Sophos. "The strength and architecture of the DarkBytes platform will accelerate Sophos' plans to introduce global managed security services that will eventually span endpoint, firewall, mobile devices, wireless APs, and more. We welcome the DarkBytes team to Sophos and are excited to introduce these services through our partners over the coming months."

MDR is a managed cybersecurity service designed to detect and respond to intrusions, malware, and malicious activity that often go undetected, enabling a faster response to eliminate and mitigate those threats​. MDR augments security capabilities by providing a continuous monitoring service through a trusted third party, delivered through the combined intelligence of automated response and human expertise.

"The endpoint is the new perimeter of cybersecurity. It's where the attacks happen and where the data lives," commented Dennis Griffin, founder and former CEO at DarkBytes. "We built our unified platform to simplify high-end security operations using the combination of endpoint sensors and cloud-delivered analytics as the best way to achieve this. Our vision for using cloud-based, next-gen technology to make enterprise-grade cybersecurity simple to use made Sophos a natural home for the next stage of our development. We look forward to delivering the market's most comprehensive and flexible endpoint security solutions."

Sophos will provide further details as available.

About DarkBytes

DarkBytes is transforming cyber-security for all organizations with the first Unified Endpoint Protection Platform designed to consolidate all critical security controls into a single lightweight agent.

About Sophos

Sophos is a leader in next-generation endpoint and network security. As the pioneer of synchronized security Sophos develops its innovative portfolio of endpoint, network, encryption, web, email and mobile security solutions to work better together. More than 100 million users in 150 countries rely on Sophos solutions as the best protection against sophisticated threats and data loss. Sophos products are exclusively available through a global channel of more than 43,000 registered partners. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, UK and is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "SOPH." More information is available at www.sophos.com .