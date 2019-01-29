Block & Leviton LLP Reminds Shareholders of Securities Class Action Against Allergan; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, reminds investors that it has filed a securities fraud class action against Allergan plc. ("Allergan" or the "Company") (NYSE:AGN) and certain of its officers and directors. The firm encourages shareholders to contact Block & Leviton LLP ahead of the February 19, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline.



The complaint, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, captioned Cook v. Allergan plc et al., Case No. 18-cv-12089, alleges that between May 9, 2017, and December 19, 2018, inclusive, Allergan concealed from investors the fact that the Company's CE Mark for its textured breast implants and tissue expanders was expiring in Europe. On December 19, 2018, Allergan announced that it had suspended sales of textured breast implants and that it was withdrawing any remaining supply from the European markets. The withdrawal decision followed a compulsory recall request from Agence Nationale de Securite du Medicament, the regulatory authority in France.

Following this news, Allergan's stock price dropped from $146.76 at close on December 18, 2018, to $136.56 at close on December 19, 2018.

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired Allergan securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact Block & Leviton LLP at (617) 398-5660, (888) 868-2385, by email at info@blockesq.com , or by visiting http://shareholder.law/allergan .

Block & Leviton LLP was ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

