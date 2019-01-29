LogistiCare's Peter Hicks Named to NEMTAC Board

Atlanta, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogistiCare, the nation's largest non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) broker, today announced that Peter Hicks is a founding member of the Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Accreditation Commission (NEMTAC) board of directors.



Hicks, assistant general manager of LogistiCare's Texas operations is one of eight medical and transportation industry professionals on the nonprofit healthcare organization's board. As part of his duties, he will serve on the commission's certification, and resource and conference advisory boards.



"It's an honor to work with some of our industry's top professionals in raising NEMT standards," Hicks said. "NEMTAC'S dedication to promoting safe medical transport aligns with LogistiCare's commitment to putting members first through use of innovative technology, comprehensive oversight and quality service."



NEMTAC, founded in 2018, offers national accreditation for non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) companies, agencies, groups and individuals (non-ambulance). NEMTAC standards represent industry best practices to provide consistent high-quality customer care, safe vehicle operations and ethical business practices. In addition to accreditation, NEMTAC offers basic and advanced education and training certificate programs to individuals working in and seeking a career in the NEMT industry.



The standards under development, in many cases, will exceed those established by state or local regulators, represent the industry's best practices and will help promote consistent, high-quality customer care, safe vehicle operations and ethical business practices. In addition to accreditation, the organization offers basic and advanced education and training certificate programs to individuals working in or seeking careers in NEMT.



Hicks joined LogistiCare in November 2017, following a distinguished career in emergency medical, emergency management and fire services across Texas, including Bastrop County.



For more information about NEMTAC, visit www.nemtac.org.

About LogistiCare

LogistiCare, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC), is the nation's largest manager of non-emergency medical transportation programs for state governments and managed care organizations. Its range of services includes call center management, network credentialing, vendor payment management and non-emergency medical transport management. In 2017, the company maintained a 99 percent complaint-free service rate while managing over 65 million trips and more than 24 million eligible riders. For more information, visit www.logisticare.com.



About NEMTAC

The Non Emergency Medical Transportation Accreditation Commission (NEMTAC) was established as a nonprofit organization to enhance and promote the quality of care in America's medical transportation system. NEMTAC standards represent industry best practices designed to ensure consistently high-quality customer care, safe vehicle operations and ethical business practices. In addition to accreditation, NEMTAC provides advanced education and training certificate programs to individuals seeking a career in the medical transportation industry. For more information visit www.nemtac.org.

Attachment

Mike Rieman LogistiCare 404.419.9230 mrieman@cookerly.com