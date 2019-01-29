Whitsons Culinary Group Celebrates 40 Years of Family Business Success

Islandia, New York, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- January 2019 marks the fortieth anniversary of Whitsons Culinary Group, headquartered in Islandia, New York. Whitsons was founded in 1979 by Elmer and Gina Whitcomb when the couple bought two restaurants in Garden City, New York (The Bon Bon and The Blue Chip) with the dream of establishing a family business. Elmer and Gina bought these restaurants with everything they had - all of their savings, a remortgaged house and a leap of faith. While they lacked restaurant experience, they did have determination and the belief that a family working together could accomplish anything.



Forty years later, Whitsons has transformed into the 20th largest foodservice company and 4th largest school nutrition provider in the United States, servicing over 195 accounts. Whitsons generates over $175 million in sales and their "extended family" has grown to more than 2,600 team members. Whitsons Culinary Group provides a wide range of highly customized dining services to school districts and residential dining facilities, with a strong focus on providing wholesome, high quality menus prepared from fresh and locally sourced ingredients. Whitsons' three state-of-the art culinary centers produce and deliver meals to clients every day.



"Since my parents started the business in 1979, two things clearly stand out as consistent throughout the years: food and family. Our direction has always centered on family values and providing freshly prepared, wholesome meals to our customers," said Paul Whitcomb, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our story is deeply rooted in food and family. Our foundation is set on strong family values, while our future remains focused on sustainable, real food. Food that is wholesome, rooted in quality and intended to nourish the body and spirit of those we serve. The unique structure of our family business places a strong emphasis on teamwork and entrepreneurial spirit, which drives our company's culture."



Whitsons' mission of Enhancing Life One Meal at a Time™ is backed by three key promises to: Treat Everyone like Family, Serve Wholesome Food that Tastes Great, and Nurture Authentic Communication. This enables the Whitsons team to provide dining services that result in higher customer satisfaction, increased participation, and greater food and nutrition awareness that help to build lifelong healthy eating habits.



Today, the Whitcomb family remains actively involved in the company's management working alongside foodservice, culinary, and nutrition professionals that are all part of the Whitsons team. Currently led by the Whitcomb sons and daughter, members of the third generation are actively involved and have begun developing their own leadership skills and engaging in the strategic growth process of the company. It is this foundation of family values that first built the company, and now continues to lead the company to future success.



About Whitsons Culinary Group®Whitsons Culinary Group provides a wide range of highly customized dining services to public and private schools, residential, and emergency dining, with a strong focus on nutritious, high quality meals made from wholesome, fresh ingredients. Whitsons has a long and proud history of excellence and growth since 1979 and is setting new standards for the foodservice industry with wholesome foods and family values. For more information, please visit www.whitsons.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

