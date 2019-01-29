Green House Data Announces Integration of Infront Consulting Group

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green House Data, a leading provider of transformational IT managed services including cloud hosting, hybrid infrastructure, IT modernization, and enterprise advisory services, today announced the unification of Infront Consulting Group with Green House Data.



The two organizations announced a merger in May of 2018, forming a strategic union of professional services, DevOps frameworks, multi-cloud management, data center, and upstack technologies. Effective today, the organizations will begin to operate under a single brand.

"As we integrated Infront Consulting Group and Green House Data business operations, we saw the natural synergies of being able to deliver value on the infrastructure layer up through the application layer," said Thomas Burns, CTO, Green House Data. "Bringing Infront Consulting under the Green House Data brand simplifies the customer, employee, and stakeholder experience. We're stronger and more capable as a unified organization."

Clients will now have single points of contact and unified systems for account management, support, sales, and operations. In addition, this uniquely positions the organization to offer enterprise IT solutions from discovery to advisory stages through deployment and ongoing management.

"We received an incredible response from legacy customers and new clients as we introduced managed services and highly responsive customer support," said Rory McCaw, President Microsoft Advisory Services at Green House Data and former CEO of Infront Consulting. "I only expect our capabilities to continue to grow as we offer complete solutions to enterprise IT challenges across all platforms and verticals."

Green House Data is recognized as a Gold Managed Microsoft Partner, a Microsoft Partner of the Year, a VMware Enterprise Solution Provider, a recommended vendor for Managed Hybrid Hosting by Gartner, and a certified B Corporation. The company operates throughout North America with locations in Cheyenne, Wyo; Toronto, Ont; Seattle and Bellingham, Wash., Denver, Colo., Orangeburg, N.Y., Atlanta, Ga., and Dallas, Texas.

"Green House Data has grown organically as well as through mergers and acquisitions, but the one guiding force in our trajectory has been our client base," said Burns. "We respond to their needs and future demands, leading us to more agility and expertise across a wide variety of cloud service platforms, applications, and enterprise technologies. The goal has always been a complete technology stack that's built right, just for you."

About Green House Data

Green House Data is a platform-agnostic managed services provider that helps organizations choose the multi-cloud platforms, IT operations optimizations, and applications consulting that best enable their business. The company is a Microsoft partner, a certified VMware provider, and compliant with SOC 1 and 2 Type II and HIPAA requirements as well as B-Corp and EPA Green Power Partner. Visit www.greenhousedata.com to learn more.

