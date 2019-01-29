Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws

BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, is investigating whether Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. ("Helius" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:HSDT) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.



On January 29, 2019, an article titled "Helius Medical: A Failed Clinic Trial, Redacted Data, And Questionable Leadership, Points To An Ineffective Device" was released. The article states that Helius is a single product company whose phase III trial "missed its primary effectiveness endpoint" and that the Company "has redacted important trial info." The article also states that the founders "have a history of questionable marketing practices" and that the former CEO "is now a fugitive."

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired Helius securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation

