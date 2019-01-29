Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: EIX shares against Edison International announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX).



Investors in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company failed to maintain electricity transmission and distribution networks in compliance with safety requirements and regulations promulgated under state law, that consequently, the Company was in violation of state law and regulations, that the Company's noncompliant electricity networks created a significantly heightened risk of wildfires in California, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



