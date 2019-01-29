Virtue or Vice? MIT Enterprise Forum Cambridge to Explore Ethical Questions in Big Data

BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The collection and use of data is skyrocketing, matched only by the unprecedented demand for it by virtually every organization.



MIT Enterprise Forum Cambridge hosts on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.





As businesses and consumers adopt machine learning and artificial intelligence, the dependency they place on data raises a range of critically important ethical issues. With the power that data holds comes heightened exposure to the flaws in data-driven algorithms and malpractice.

Mainstream media like Facebook, Google, Amazon and others are no strangers to what many industry observers see as a range of ill-defined and continually shifting ethical guidelines. As more situations about questionable capture and use of this data arises – and reported on internationally through traditional and new media channels alike – it is paramount to revisit these ethical frameworks in a quest to understand the complexity that is today's data use.

On Wednesday, February 13, MIT Enterprise Forum (MITEF) Cambridge in collaboration with Insight Data Science , will host – Data Ethics: Exploring Vice and Virtue in Big Data . This interactive session will call attention to and deliberate over the most important issues related to the responsible handling of data. Set for the Louis D. Brandeis Conference Center at Nutter McClennen & Fish LLP , MIT Tech Review AI and Social Impact Reporter Karen Hao will moderate a deep-dive discussion with experts including:

Representing insights spanning consumers, the public sector, educational institutions, non-profits and businesses from startups to the Fortune 500, speakers will delve into questions holding relevance for all, such as:

Why is data ethics so important right now? When did this shift begin?

What are some of the biggest challenges of data ethics? Is there potential in overcoming them?

Why should companies and consumers care about data ethics? How should they safeguard themselves?

Should we expect a data scientist to address social, economic and political bias in data models?

"Big Data equals Big Brother in the eyes of many consumers and businesses," said MITEF Cambridge Executive Director Katja Wald. "Adding to the complexity of the topic, data also serves as the lynchpin for countless business models and supports the day-to-day conveniences we all demand in our work and personal lives. Given that, now is the perfect time to reflect on that interdependency and dig into the best measures to responsibly comply with data ethics."

Event Details:

Data Ethics: Exploring Vice and Virtue in Big Data

Wednesday, February 13, 2019

Nutter McClennen & Fish, Seaport West 5th Floor, Louis D. Brandeis Conference Center

155 Seaport Boulevard, Boston, MA 02210

5:30 - 6:00 p.m. - Registration & networking (light refreshments served)

6:00 - 7:15 p.m. - Welcome & panel discussion

7:15 - 8:00 p.m. - Beer, wine & networking

Registration and more information is available online .

This event will be live-streamed - select the live-stream ticket option during checkout.

The evening is made possible by sponsors Caldwell IP , CHEN PR , Hamilton, Brook, Smith & Reynolds , Morse Barnes-Brown Pendleton , Withum Audit Tax Advisory and Wolf Greenfield .

About the MIT Enterprise Forum Cambridge

The MIT Enterprise Forum Cambridge is the founding chapter and one of 27 worldwide chapters comprising the MIT Enterprise Forum, Inc . Celebrating its 40th anniversary of offering more than 40 programs and events annually that inspire innovation, MIT Enterprise Forum Cambridge initiatives facilitate critical one-on-one mentoring while providing team services that increase the skills and expertise necessary for entrepreneurs to succeed.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6374bfad-fa9f-4e2b-b621-d1cfea6de991

MITEF CONTACT: Katja Wald MIT Enterprise Forum Cambridge 617-253-8238 kwald@mit.edu PRESS CONTACT: Gabrielle Kondracki CHEN PR for MIT Enterprise Forum Cambridge 781-672-3113 gkondracki@chenpr.com