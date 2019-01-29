Collibra Raises $100 Million Led by CapitalG and Surpasses $1 Billion Valuation

NEW YORK and BRUSSELS, Belgium, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collibra, a leader in enterprise data governance and catalog software, today announced $100 million in series E funding at a post-money valuation of more than $1 billion, bringing the company's total venture funding to $233 million. CapitalG, Alphabet's growth equity investment fund, led the round, with participation from existing investors ICONIQ Capital, Index Ventures, Dawn Capital and Battery Ventures.



The funding comes on the heels of a record revenue year, with an 80 percent increase in annualized recurring revenue and rapid expansion across the globe. The investment is expected to be used to fund the expansion of the product portfolio and to accelerate growth across the business. Collibra plans to extend its artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities both within its cloud-native platform — building more automation into its smart catalog product — and in its support of data science teams for their own advanced analytics initiatives.

"Collibra is putting organizations back in control of their data, helping them comply with changing legislation, embrace emerging technologies and capture the information that will enable them to design services and solutions built for the future," said Derek Zanutto of CapitalG. "We look forward to partnering with Collibra and marrying Google and Alphabet's machine learning and AI expertise with Collibra's leadership in data collaboration, workflow management and risk management."

More than 300 global customers in industries ranging from financial services to healthcare, retail and technology, are leveraging Collibra's platform to bolster their data-driven digital transformations. Collibra has become the de-facto choice for chief data officers tasked with implementing a strategic approach to their data and maximizing its value for their organizations.

"Now more than ever, we live in an economy where the most innovative companies are fueled by data. It has become our most valuable asset," said Felix Van de Maele, CEO and co-founder of Collibra. "This investment is a testament to Collibra's leadership and our ability to help customers transform their market proposition through data-driven insight. With this latest round, we are well-positioned to leverage our heritage in understanding data to help our customers utilize the most cutting-edge innovation to power their digital transformation journeys."

Collibra continues to receive significant accolades from the data and technology community, and was recently named to Forbes' Cloud 100 list for the second consecutive year. It was also named a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions for the third consecutive year, as well as in The Forrester Wave™: Machine Learning Data Catalogs and The Forrester Wave™: Data Governance Stewardship and Discovery Providers.

About Collibra

