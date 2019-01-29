Generex Biotechnology Announces Investor Conference Call Scheduled for February 26, 2019

Management to Provide Details on NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology: Dividend, New Acquisitions, IP Licensing Opportunities, and Strategic Plans for Public Listing

Acquisition, Integration of Fuse Medical, Pantheon Medical, and MediSource Partners, and Additional Acquisitions

Financing Initiatives & Update on Generex Biotechnology Up-list

MIRAMAR, FL, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Generex Biotechnology Corporation ( www.generex.com ) (OTCQB:GNBT), today announced that it will hold a conference call on Tuesday, February 26th at 11:00 am to update investors on the completed share dividend for NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology (NGIO), as well as detailed plans for listing the shares on a public exchange. Management will also discuss the acquisition of additional oncology assets and intellectual properties that will bolster the NGIO pipeline and portfolio.

Generex will also provide details on the acquisition and integration of Fuse Medical, Pantheon Medical, and MediSource Partners, three companies that manufacture and distribute surgical and biologic products for orthopedic surgeons and podiatrists, many of which are members of the Nugenerex Distribution Solutions MSO. Joseph Moscato, Generex President & Chief Executive Officer, will discuss the company's financing plans related to these and other, soon to be announced acquisitions that will enable Generex Biotechnology to augment the company's product portfolio, further grow its provider networks, and expand its ancillary healthcare service offerings.

Mr. Moscato stated, "We are scheduling this call for February 26th, following the payment of the NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology share dividend on the 25th, so that we can keep our investors up to date on the company's plans for the spin-out of an independent, public subsidiary focused on the treatment of cancer. Additionally, I will discuss pending acquisitions, licensing opportunities, and co-development negotiations that will enhance the future organization of NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology as an independent public entity."

Mr. Moscato continued, "The Generex management team is executing on our stated strategic plans to create an integrated life science holding company that offers end-to-end solutions for physicians and patients. We are making significant and rapid progress in building our integrated service and distribution networks, introducing exciting new products into the market, and acquiring additional operating companies with great management teams. Through our recent acquisitions of Olaregen, Fuse, Pantheon, and MediSource, plus the launch of the DME-IQ software platform, Generex now offers a wealth of products and services to meet the needs of orthopedic surgeons, many of whom are partners in the NuGenerex MSO. By controlling the supply chain from manufacturing through distribution to utilization, we provide accessible and cost-effective solutions for our physician customers and their patients. Plus, our model provides the NuGenerex subsidiary companies with cross-selling opportunities and new market channel access for immediate commercial impact. Lastly, I will provide an update on the planned up-listing of Generex Biotechnology to a major exchange. As always, I look forward to answering any questions from our investors and the investment community as a whole."

Dial-in instructions for the investor conference call will be announced prior to the meeting date.

About Generex Biotechnology Corp.

Generex Biotechnology is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. Generex is building a new kind of healthcare company that extends beyond traditional models providing support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

In addition to advancing a legacy portfolio of immune-oncology assets, medical devices, and diagnostics, the Company is focused on an acquisition strategy of strategic businesses that complement existing assets and provide immediate sources of revenue and working capital. Recent acquisitions include a management services organization, a network of pharmacies, clinical laboratory, and medical device companies with new and approved products.

Our newly formed, wholly-owned subsidiary, NuGenerex Distribution Solutions (NDS), integrates our MSO network with a pharmacy network, clinical diagnostic lab, durable medical equipment company (DME-IQ) and dedicated call center.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release and oral statements made from time to time by Generex representatives in respect of the same subject matter may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by introductory words such as "expects," "plan," "believes," "will," "achieve," "anticipate," "would," "should," "subject to" or words of similar meaning, and by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements frequently are used in discussing potential product applications, potential collaborations, product development activities, clinical studies, regulatory submissions and approvals, and similar operating matters. Many factors may cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements, including inaccurate assumptions and a broad variety of risks and uncertainties, some of which are known and others of which are not. Known risks and uncertainties include those identified from time to time in the reports filed by Generex with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be considered together with any forward-looking statement. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results or events, and one should avoid placing undue reliance on such statements. Generex undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Generex claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements that is contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

Generex Contact: Generex Biotechnology Corporation Joseph Moscato 646-599-6222 Todd Falls 1-800-391-6755 Extension 222 investor@generex.com