Bazaarvoice Appoints Joe Rohrlich as Chief Revenue Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bazaarvoice, Inc . today announced that it has named Joe Rohrlich as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Previously the General Manager and Executive Vice President of Bazaarvoice's European and Asia-Pacific business, he will now be responsible for leading the company's global sales, marketing and client success teams.



"Joe brings an unparalleled level of strategy, creativity and professionalism to Bazaarvoice and his new position as CRO. His customer success track record and sales guidance over the past nine years have been instrumental in our continued expansion," said Joe Davis, CEO, Bazaarvoice. "Joe leads with the industry expertise that allows us to meet and exceed our clients' evolving demands. I am confident that his leadership will foster global collaboration and continue to help our clients thrive in the constantly changing digital world."

With Bazaarvoice since 2010, Rohrlich led the global client success organizations before his appointment as the General Manager of the company's European and Asia-Pacific operations. Under his leadership over the last two years, Bazaarvoice saw double-digit growth in its revenue and customer base in EMEA and APAC. Moving forward, he will continue this momentum and oversee the next chapter of growth and evolution for Bazaarvoice's business, including strategy for product innovation, network syndication expansion, and strategic acquisitions. Rohrlich will be based out of Bazaarvoice's headquarters in Austin, Texas.

"Throughout my nine years at Bazaarvoice, I have had the unique opportunity to work closely with many of our clients around the world, and I understand their challenges in this dynamic environment," said Rohrlich. "I am excited to build on our position as the market leader in ratings and reviews software by expanding our global network of clients and continuing to drive value for brands, retailers, and consumers."

About Bazaarvoice

Bazaarvoice connects brands and retailers to consumers, so that every shopping experience feels personal. From search and discovery to purchase and advocacy, Bazaarvoice's solutions reach in-market shoppers, personalize their experiences, and give them the confidence to buy. Each month in the Bazaarvoice Network, more than 900 million consumers and share authentic content including reviews, questions and answers, and social photos across 5,700 brand and retail websites. Across the network, Bazaarvoice captures data that powers high-efficiency digital advertising and personalization with unmatched relevance.



Founded in 2005, Bazaarvoice is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in North America, Europe, and Australia. For more information, visit www.bazaarvoice.com .

