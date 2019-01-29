Precipio Gains Recognition on NY Radio Station WHPC Show "My Hometown" As Innovator Battling Cancer Misdiagnosis

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialty cancer diagnostics company Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO), announced a recent radio show interview of Ilan Danieli, Precipio's CEO, on the New York Nassau Community College Radio station. The interview addressed the problem of cancer misdiagnosis, offered thoughts on ways patients can become aware of this problem, and discussed potential options patients and their physicians have to battle this problem.



To listen to the complete interview you can click here for the Precipio website, or here for the website of WHPC, which will be posted after it airs on Thursday, January 31st.

On his show "My Hometown", veteran radio talk show host Bill Horan interviewed Ilan Danieli to discuss the scope of the problem of cancer misdiagnosis, some of the causes of this phenomenon, and the work the team at Precipio is doing to help physicians and their patients obtain an accurate diagnosis.

During the interview, Ilan stressed the importance of patient involvement in their healthcare decisions, and the transitions seen in the younger generation that is more comfortable inquiring about their healthcare with their doctors, and questioning the status quo.

"If only one listener from the audience of this show learns about the unfortunately high rate and the risks of misdiagnosis, and takes action to ensure they receive the correct diagnosis – then this interview was well worth it," said Ilan Danieli, Precipio's CEO. "Patients, and even physicians, are put at risk by receiving an inaccurate diagnosis. Awareness of this healthcare problem and the need for specialized expert pathology diagnosis, getting involved, asking questions, and exploring options such as the services Precipio offers, is the first step on the right track before starting treatment, and to ultimately eradicating this problem."

During the past seven years, Precipio has received thousands of patient biopsies, and been tasked with obtaining the correct diagnosis. Through its network of academic experts, Precipio has demonstrated a significantly higher level of accuracy. The company expects to publish detailed results of these findings in a study later this year. Many diagnoses have been overturned by Precipio's results, often providing a life-altering impact to the patient.

Precipio is amassing a growing set of well-annotated cases which contain valuable data related to the patient's initial health issues, their diagnosis, and in many cases, subsequent treatment which has resulted in disease regression or progression.

An accurate diagnosis impacts first and foremost the patient who can receive the correct treatment; but it also benefits the healthcare system and the insurance companies who are paying for a diagnosis that may be incorrect, and the resulting downstream costs that may be incurred due to the administration of the wrong treatment. Precipio's value proposition is not only in the contribution that ensures the patient is armed with the best diagnostic information to battle their disease; it also has a substantial financial impact on the healthcare system by enabling the savings of potentially billions of healthcare dollars wasted annually.

About Precipio

Precipio has built a platform designed to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis by harnessing the intellect, expertise and technology developed within academic institutions and delivering quality diagnostic information to physicians and their patients worldwide. Through its collaborations with world-class academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics and treatment such as the Yale School of Medicine and Harvard's Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Precipio offers a new standard of diagnostic accuracy enabling the highest level of patient care. For more information, please visit www.precipiodx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements related to ICP technology, including financial projections related thereto and potential market opportunity, plans and prospects and other statements containing the words "anticipate," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "will," "would," "could," "should," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Factors that could cause future results to materially differ from the recent results or those projected in forward-looking statements include the known risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed on May 29, 2018, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and on the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 as well as the Company's prior filings and from time to time in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any change in such factors, risks and uncertainties may cause the actual results, events and performance to differ materially from those referred to in such statements. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and the Company does not undertake any duty to update this information, including any forward-looking statements, unless required by law.