Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charles C. Van Vleet, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:GOVB) ("Bancorp" or the "Company") and its subsidiary, Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association (the "Bank"), announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a semi-annual dividend payment of $0.17 per share for all stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 15, 2019. This dividend will be paid on March 29, 2019.



Mr. Van Vleet commented, "A key reason for Gouverneur Bancorp's success has been its ability to pay more than nineteen years of competitive dividends, and I am proud to announce its 39th consecutive semi-annual dividend paid by the Company. Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association continues to be strong and well-capitalized."

Founded in 1892, the Bank is a New York State chartered savings and loan association offering a variety of banking products and services to individuals and businesses in its primary market area of St. Lawrence, Lewis and Jefferson Counties in New York State.

For more information, contact Charles C. Van Vleet Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer at (315) 287-2600.