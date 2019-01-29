Sierra Pacific Mortgage Branches Fund more than 100 Million Dollars in Loans in 2018

Folsom, CA, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sierra Pacific Mortgage Company, Inc. is honored to announce that two branches each funded more than 100 million dollars in loans in 2018! Together, the Bakersfield, CA branch, led by Branch Manager, Kevin Gonsalves and the Las Vegas, NV branch, led by Branch Manager Franco Manueli, helped more than 900 homeowners throughout the country.

On funding more than 100 million dollars in loans, Vice President of Retail Lending, Jay Promisco said, "We're very proud of our branches in Bakersfield and Las Vegas for being leaders within the company and industry. Their dedication to their communities and providing homeownership opportunities is evident in the work they do and the relationships they build with their customers every day."

Throughout 2018, Sierra Pacific Mortgage helped nearly 14,000 homeowners purchase or refinance their home. The company is grateful to help so many people achieve the American Dream of homeownership.

