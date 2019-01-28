SNAP 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: APPROXIMATELY 72 HOURS REMAIN; FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Snap Inc. - SNAP

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until January 31, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company's shares between March 2, 2017, and August 10, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period") or traceable to its March 2, 2017 Initial Public Offering. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.



What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Snap and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-snap/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by January 31, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On August 10, 2017, Snap disclosed disappointing Q2 results including ongoing lower-than-expected growth in daily active users ("DAU"), a key user engagement metric and that the Company had used "growth hacking" or push notifications sent to users to stoke their access levels and boost user metrics. On this news, the price of Snap's shares plummeted.

The case is In Re Snap Inc. Securities Litigation, No. 2:17-cv-03679

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com .



Contact: