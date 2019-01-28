Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MAR, CMCM, YRCW and DBVT

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed below are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible appointment as lead plaintiff and a preliminary estimate of their recoverable losses.



If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in the respective securities during the class periods. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No classes have yet been certified in the actions below. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

A class action has commenced on behalf of shareholders in Marriott International, Inc. who purchased shares between November 9, 2016 and November 29, 2018. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Marriott's and Starwood's systems storing their customers' personal data were not secure; (2) there had been unauthorized access on Starwood's network since 2014; (3) consequently, the personal data of approximately 500 million Starwood guests and the sensitive personal information of approximately 327 million of those guests may have been exposed to unauthorized parties; and (4) as a result, Marriott's public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)

A class action has commenced on behalf of shareholders in Cheetah Mobile Inc. who purchased shares between April 21, 2015 and November 27, 2018. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Cheetah's apps had undisclosed embedded features which tracked when users downloaded new apps; (ii) Cheetah used this data to inappropriately claim credit for having caused the downloads; (iii) the foregoing features, when discovered, would foreseeably subject the Company's apps to removal from the Google Play store; (iv) accordingly, Cheetah's Class Period revenues were in part the product of improper conduct and thus unsustainable; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW)

A class action has commenced on behalf of shareholders in YRC Worldwide Inc. who purchased shares between March 10, 2014 and December 14, 2018. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) from 2005 to at least 2013, YRC's units systematically overcharged the federal government for freight carrier services; (2) this alleged misconduct caused the Department of Defense to overpay by millions of dollars for shipments that were lighter, and thus cheaper, than the weights for which the government was charged; (3) consequently, this alleged misconduct would subject YRC to enhanced government scrutiny and liabilities, including potentially owing treble damages under the False Claims Act; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

A class action has commenced on behalf of shareholders in DBV Technologies S.A. who purchased shares between February 14, 2018 and December 19, 2018. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DBV Technologies' Biologics License Application ("BLA") for Viaskin Peanut failed to provide the FDA with sufficient data on manufacturing procedures and quality controls; (2) consequently, DBV Technologies voluntarily withdrew the BLA for Viaskin Peanut; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about DBV Technologies' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

