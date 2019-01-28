The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of LOMA, XRAY, AXGN and YRIV

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's June 2017 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2019

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement contained untrue statements of material fact and omitted material facts. In particular, the Registration Statement downplayed and misrepresented Loma Negra's exposure to a massive, ongoing corruption scandal engulfing its majority owner, InterCement Participações S.A. The Registration Statement further misrepresented a purported increased demand for Loma Negra's cement and other products as a result of economic growth and government funding for public works projects in Argentina, as well as the purported benefits to Loma Negra from that increased demand. The Registration Statement also misrepresented events and trends in the Argentinian economy, as well as Loma Negra's exposure thereto.

Get additional information about the LOMA lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/loma-negra-compania-industrial-argentina-sociedad-anonima-ads-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Class Period: (i) all persons who purchased the common stock of Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) between February 20, 2014 and August 7, 2018; (ii) all Dentsply International Inc. shareholders who held shares as of the record date of December 2, 2015 and were entitled to vote with respect to the Acquisition at the January 11, 2016 special meeting of Dentsply International Inc. shareholders; and (iii) all persons who purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of Dentsply International in exchange for their shares of common stock of Sirona in connection with the Acquisition

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019

According to the complaint, during the Class Period, Defendants attributed the Company's financial performance to the Company's "innovation," "operational improvement efforts," "new products," and "continued investments in sales and marketing" and told investors that these factors helped the Company succeed despite the "highly competitive" market for its products. In reality, the Company's financial results had been buoyed by an anticompetitive scheme among the Company's three primary distributors that suppressed competition in the dental supply market and artificially inflated the price of dental supplies sold by Dentsply. Further, Defendants concealed that an exclusive distribution arrangement that Sirona had with one of its distributors, Patterson Companies, Inc. ("Patterson"), required Patterson to regularly make large minimum purchases regardless of demand and, as a result, by 2015, Patterson had been supplied with so much excess inventory that it could not be sold. This channel-stuffing rendered the Company's reported sales, financial results and guidance materially false and misleading. In addition, the Company represented that it reported its financial statements, including its goodwill, in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. In fact, the Company's reported goodwill was artificially inflated and not reported in accordance with GAAP because it did not reflect the financial impact of the anticompetitive scheme.

Get additional information about the XRAY lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/dentsply-sirona-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Class Period: August 7, 2017 to December 18, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, AxoGen, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company aggressively increased prices to mask lower sales; (2) the Company's pricing alienated customers and threatened the Company's future growth; (3) ambulatory surgery centers form a significant part of the market for the Company's products; (4) such centers were especially sensitive to price increases; (5) the Company was dependent on a small number of surgeons whom the Company paid to generate sales; (6) the Company's consignment model for inventory was reasonably likely to lead to channel stuffing; (7) the Company offered purchase incentives to sales representatives to encourage channel stuffing; (8) the Company's sales representatives were encouraged to backdate revenue to artificially inflate metrics; (9) the Company lacked adequate internal controls to prevent such channel stuffing and backdating of revenue; (10) the Company's key operating metrics, such as number of active accounts, were overstated; and (11) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the AXGN lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/axogen-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:YRIV)

Class Period: February 2, 2016 to December 5, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2019

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Yangtze's purported lease of the Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, the Company's main asset, was a fabrication; (2) Yangtze's only operating subsidiary, Wuhan Newport, was declared insolvent in China due to a number of default judgments against it; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the YRIV lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/yangtze-river-port-and-logistics-ltd-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.