Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Vale S.A. (VALE) and Encourages VALE Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) securities between April 13, 2018 and January 28, 2019 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until March 29, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Vale had failed to adequately assess the risk and damage potential of a dam breach at its Feijão iron ore mine; (2) Vale's programs to mitigate health and safety incidents were inadequate; (3) consequently, several people were killed and hundreds more were reported missing after Vale's dam at its Feijão mine was breached; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

