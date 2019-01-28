OncoCyte Schedules Announcement and Conference Call to Discuss Results from Key R&D Validation Study of DetermaVu™

ALAMEDA, Calif, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE:OCX), a developer of novel, non-invasive tests for the early detection of cancer, today scheduled an announcement and conference call to discuss results of the Company's key R&D Validation Study of DetermaVu™, its confirmatory liquid biopsy test that OncoCyte is developing to facilitate clinical decision making in lung cancer diagnosis. Management will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at 8:30am ET.



Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Date: Tuesday, January 29, 2019 Time: 8:30am ET Webcast: The live webcast can be accessed at www.oncocyte.com Telephone: U.S. dial-in: 877-407-9716 International dial-in: 201-493-6779 Access code: 13686862

About DetermaVu™







DetermaVu™ is a trademark of OncoCyte Corporation.

About OncoCyte Corporation

DetermaVu™ is OncoCyte's confirmatory, non-invasive, liquid biopsy test intended to facilitate clinical decision making in lung cancer diagnosis. DetermaVu™ is being developed as a confirmatory test for presence or absence of lung cancer to reduce the need for unnecessary invasive biopsies when suspicious lung nodules are detected by imaging modalities such as x-rays or other scans. OncoCyte estimates that a $4.7 billion annual market could develop in the U.S. for its confirmatory lung cancer liquid biopsy test, depending on market penetration and reimbursable pricing.

OncoCyte Forward Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as "will," "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates" and similar expressions) are forward-looking statements. These statements include those pertaining to the implementation and results of research, development, clinical trials and studies, commercialization plans, future financial and/or operating results, and future opportunities for OncoCyte, along with other statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans, or prospects expressed by management. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks inherent in the development and/or commercialization of potential diagnostic tests or products, uncertainty in the results of clinical trials or regulatory approvals, the capacity of our third-party supplied blood sample analytic system to provide consistent and precise analytic results on a commercial scale, the need and ability to obtain future capital, and maintenance of intellectual property rights, and the need to obtain third party reimbursement for patients' use of any diagnostic tests we commercialize. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements and accordingly as such statements should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect the business of OncoCyte, particularly those mentioned in the "Risk Factors" and other cautionary statements found in OncoCyte's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. OncoCyte disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts

Bob Yedid

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

bob@lifesciadvisors.com

646-597-6989