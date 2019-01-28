Penn Capital Expands Intermediary Distribution Capabilities

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penn Capital Management Company, Inc. (Penn Capital) is pleased to announce the addition of Michael Mogavero, Christopher Lauro, and Patrick Flynn as Directors of Client Relations and Business Development to the firm.



Michael Mogavero, Director of Client Relations and Business Development

Mr. Mogavero began his career at Penn Capital in 2018 as the Director of Intermediary Business Development with a focus on expanding the firms reach within the registered investment advisor and national broker dealer channels. Mr. Mogavero started his financial services career working at Morgan Stanley. After Morgan Stanley, he became a senior portfolio advisor at Merrill Lynch where he successfully completed Merrill Lynch's Practice Management Development program. Immediately prior to Penn Capital, he was a regional director for Legg Mason Global Asset Management. Mr. Mogavero earned a BA in Economics, with honors, from New York University and holds the FINRA Series 7 and 63 securities licenses.

Christopher Lauro, Director of Client Relations and Business Development

Mr. Lauro began his career at Penn Capital in 2018 and has over 13 years of financial services industry experience. Before joining Penn Capital, he was a financial advisor at Magnus Financial Group in NYC, where he worked with closely held businesses, high net worth, and emerging high net worth individuals. Prior to that, Mr. Lauro was a sales manager at Legg Mason. In addition to leading a 25-person sales team, his responsibilities included partnering with and advising financial advisers across the country as well as the home office sales teams at the largest broker dealers. He previously held various sales positions within the Consulting Group at Morgan Stanley. Mr. Lauro received a BS in Economics with a concentration in Finance and a minor in Computer Applications from State University of New York-Cortland. He holds FINRA Series 7, 63, and 24 licenses, as well as his Life, Accident & Health insurance license.

Patrick Flynn, Director of Client Relations and Business Development

Mr. Flynn began his career at Penn Capital in 2018 as the Director of Client Relations and Business Development with a focus on expanding the firm's relationship with Consultants, Institutions, Registered Investment Advisors, and Financial Advisors. Prior to joining Penn Capital, Mr. Flynn held the position of Regional Manager - External Wholesaler and was responsible for strategic development and market share growth for his territory across multiple channels. While at Lord Abbett, Mr. Flynn also held the roles of Team Leader and Institutional RIA Consultant. Mr. Flynn started his career at Primary Insight as an Institutional Sales Associate servicing private equity and hedge funds. Mr. Flynn graduated from Dartmouth College earning a BA in Sociology & Economics and holds FINRA Series 7 and 66 securities licenses.

Richard Hocker, Founder, Chief Investment Officer & Chief Executive Officer, says of Penn Capital's additions, "We are excited to have Michael, Chris, and Patrick join our team as they provide a wealth of experience as we expand our business. Their experience and insight will add depth to our service coverage and will enhance our firm relationships among all of our distribution channels."

Penn Capital, founded in 1987, is an independent investment management firm located in Philadelphia, PA. Penn Capital maintains a fully integrated credit and equity research process and emphasizes Complete Capital Structure Analysis® when analyzing investment opportunities. Penn Capital has approximately $3.0 billion in assets under advisement (as of December 31, 2018) and specializes in high yield fixed income and micro-to-mid capitalization equity portfolios for institutions and individuals.





Inquiries can be sent to David Jordan, Marketing Manager at djordan@penncapital.com or (215) 302-1587.