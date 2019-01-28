Portola Pharmaceuticals Appoints Sheldon Koenig as Chief Commercial Officer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.® (NASDAQ:PTLA) today announced the appointment of Sheldon Koenig as executive vice president and chief commercial officer, effective immediately. Mr. Koenig brings to his new role more than three decades of global commercial leadership and operations experience. He will report to Scott Garland, president and chief executive officer, and will serve as a member of the Portola Executive Committee.



"With a tremendous track record building and leading strong commercial teams in the successful launch of hospital-based products and thrombotic medicines, Sheldon is uniquely qualified to take on this critical role," said Mr. Garland. "I am confident in his ability to deliver on our goals for the launch of Andexxa, and we are pleased to add him to our talented leadership team."

Prior to joining Portola, Mr. Koenig was senior vice president and head of the cardiovascular franchise for Sanofi where he led U.S. business operations and product launches in more than 20 countries. Previously, he served as vice president and global brand leader for the cardiovascular division of Merck & Co, Inc. where, for more than 25 years, he took on roles of increasing responsibility within the Company's cardiovascular and thrombosis franchises.

"We have the potential to make a profound impact on the lives of patients worldwide and I am pleased to have the opportunity to contribute to that mission," said Mr. Koenig. "Given the rapid and increasing growth in the use of Factor Xa inhibitors, there is a clear and significant need for Andexxa. I look forward to working with the team to deliver on the ambitious goals we have set for Andexxa on behalf of patients."

